At Christie’s in New York, the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, known as Stan, was sold. It went under the hammer for a record $ 31.8 million. This was reported on the auction house’s Twitter page.

Stan is one of the best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons ever found. Its age is about 67 million years. It was found by American amateur paleontologist Stan Sakrison in 1987.

The skeleton is over 11 meters long. It was put up for sale by the Black Hills Geological Research Institute.

Previous record, as writes New York Timeswas installed in 1997 when the Field Museum of Natural History of Chicago acquired the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Sue for $ 8.36 million.



293

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter