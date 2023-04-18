EAn unknown bidder bought the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex in Zurich late Tuesday afternoon. The bones of the approximately 67-million-year-old dinosaur are now changing hands at a price of 4.8 million Swiss francs. The Zurich auction house Koller thus remained below the previously estimated price range of five to eight million francs.

Including the premium that goes to the auction house, the buyer has to shell out 5.5 million francs. According to a spokesman for the auction house, the buyer is a private individual from Europe. The spokesman described the price achieved as “fair”.

Interest in the skeleton, however, was less than could be expected given the public attention. A total of only five interested parties had registered in advance. The auction only lasted a few minutes.

The T-Rex, dubbed “Trinity”, is one of around three dozen of its kind that have been excavated so far. However, the 293 bones do not come from a single dinosaur, but from three different specimens that were dug up in the American states of Montana and Wyoming between 2008 and 2013.

Nevertheless, many missing bone parts had to be reproduced with plastic. The auction house put the proportion of original bone material at 50.17 percent.

“Trinity” is the third T-Rex skeleton to be auctioned off publicly. In 1997, the Natural History Museum in Chicago paid a good eight million dollars for a specimen called “Sue”; “Stan” was auctioned in October 2020 for a record price of almost $32 million.







A short time later, auction house Christie’s withdrew a skeleton dubbed “Shen” amid doubts about the proportion of real bones. This incident damaged the confidence of many investors; since then, prices for dinosaur remains have fallen.