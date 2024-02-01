Home page World

A gas station in Lower Austria suddenly became a hotspot. A rumor got motorists moving. The reason was a typo.

Horn – The rush to the gas station in Horn in Austria is said to have lasted around twelve hours. Loud ORF From Monday evening to Tuesday morning (January 29th and 30th) there were traffic jams and long queues of cars at the petrol pumps. A rumor made the rounds in the 7,000-inhabitant community in Lower Austria. Apparently the liter of diesel should cost an unbeatable 1.17 euros per liter at the discount gas station.

The rumor was true. The broadcaster relies on a report from the online portal today.at. Drivers even came with canisters to get hold of the cheap fuel. However, the drivers' joy was due to an error in the price change.

Typo triggers a rush to refuel: Drove canisters to the gas pumps

Actually, the price of “1,691 euros” should be entered when changing the diesel price. However, due to the mishap, the price was “1,169 euros”. Also a reader of today.at was right in the middle of the traffic jam that was happening at the gas station on Prager Strasse in Horn. Everyone wanted to fill up.

The reader reported to the online portal from Vienna that the customers even arrived with canisters. Diesel drivers didn't want to miss this cheap refueling opportunity. “There was a lot going on,” said the reader, who filled up his tank for just 24.58 euros.

The error was noticed loudly ORF Lower Austria Incidentally, only Tuesday morning. It was then immediately corrected. But the drivers can rest assured. According to the report, no one has to pay back the normal price afterwards.

Diesel is suddenly dirt cheap at a gas station in Lower Austria: worthwhile fuel tourism

In this country too, drivers follow the prices at the petrol pumps in order to be able to save several euros when refueling. According to the ADAC, refueling early in the morning is the most expensive. The drivers are also feeling the effects of the cut raw materials deals with Russia at the gas station. The recently decided increase in the CO₂ tax to 45 euros per ton for petrol and diesel is also noticeable for the first time this year.

For car drivers, according to ADAC, this means that the CO₂ price for gasoline will rise by around 4.3 cents and that for diesel by around 4.7 cents per liter. How can drivers save money at the pump in this country? In previous years, so-called fuel tourism occurred again and again due to skyrocketing fuel prices. Drivers primarily use the border areas between Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

