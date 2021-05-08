Denis Kuvikov, director of the SafeNet regional engineering center of the National Technology Initiative (NTI), in an interview with RIA News uncovered typical scenarios for telephone scammers.

According to the expert, attackers obtain telephone numbers of Russians through leaks and hacks of websites of various online stores, collect this information and, at the output, have complete information about a person, for example, his name, address, place of residence or the name of the bank in which he is a client.

Kuvikov noted that fraudsters are often recognized by the Anti-Spam program. If this did not happen, you should pay attention to the speech – mainly these people speak in prepared scripts. They try to introduce themselves as an employee of a financial institution and, under the pretext of a hacked personal account, find out from the victim the CVC code, or PIN, or password from SMS. The expert recalled that real bank employees know all user data and never specify such information.

The specialist also noted that sometimes attackers report that a bank transfer has come to the account, but it is blocked, and to unblock it, you need to name your personal data and codes. “These tricks are quite old, but nevertheless, Russians fall into the networks of scammers. Be vigilant and remember: bank employees have all the information they need. If in doubt, hang up and call the bank on your own at the official phone number, ”Kuvikov concluded.

Earlier, the head of the Zecurion analytical center, Vladimir Ulyanov, revealed a way to ward off telephone scammers. According to him, attackers will stop calling Russians if companies that store citizens’ personal data begin to heavily fine for their leak.