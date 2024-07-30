From a From a cautious recount of votes to fears of fraud, the international community was quick to react to the questioned re-election of President Nicolás Maduro, who counterattacked by withdrawing Venezuela’s diplomatic personnel from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay.

These seven Latin American countries, along with Ecuador and Paraguay, had considered it “essential” that there be “guarantees that the election results will fully respect the popular will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the polls,” in a joint statement published the day before.

Following the announcement by the Venezuelan electoral authority, which declared Maduro the winner with 51% of the votes over the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia (44%), representative of the charismatic leader María Corina Machado, A wave of discredit spread to several countries, including the UN, which called for a scrutiny of the vote.

It’s a statement, The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said the position of these seven governments “violates national sovereignty” and demanded on Monday that the diplomats of these countries accredited in Caracas also withdraw.

Governments at various levels were quick to respond.

#Release 📢 Venezuela expresses its strongest rejection of the interventionist actions and statements of a group of right-wing governments, subordinated to Washington and openly committed to the most sordid ideological postulates of international fascism, trying to…

Panama: Mulino puts relations with Venezuela on hold



The President of Panama, José Raúl Mulinoannounced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Venezuela and put relations with Caracas “on hold.”

This will be the case “until a complete review of the minutes and the computer system for counting the votes is carried out to determine the genuine will of the people,” Mulino said at a press conference.

Neither country has ambassadors, so bilateral relations are maintained through chargés d’affaires.

Chile says it is ‘typical of dictatorial regimes’

“This is only typical of dictatorial regimes,” added Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren, in statements to CNN Chile, when asked about Maduro’s decision.

“I don’t recall a measure of this nature, and what it reveals is the isolation of the Venezuelan government,” said the diplomat.

On his side, Interior Minister Carolina Tohá, who serves as the country’s vice president while Boric is on tour in the United Arab Emirates, He said that Chile’s efforts will focus on “ensuring that the elections that took place a few hours ago in Venezuela have a transparent, validated result and that the will of the Venezuelan people is respected.”

Peru orders departure of Venezuelan diplomats

In a reciprocal measure, Peru ordered Venezuelan officials to leave the Andean country “within a period of no more than 72 hours” in response to “the serious and arbitrary decisions taken today by the Venezuelan regime,” it said in a statement.

Argentina has not broken ties with Venezuela

“Argentina has not broken ties with Venezuela. If they have done so, they have not yet communicated it to us,” Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino clarified on the LN+ channel.

Asked about a possible break in relations, she replied that “it would be another nonsense to which Maduro is already accustoming us.”

“It makes no sense to think that by cutting ties their situation could improve,” said.

Six of Machado’s collaborators have been sheltering in the Argentine embassy in Caracas for weeks, a situation that Mondino described as “complex” because “they don’t give authorization or they don’t answer or we don’t know what to do with the people who are refugees.”

The foreign minister stressed that “in the event that our diplomats have to leave the embassy, ​​the Venezuelan government has the obligation to let them (the refugees) leave with our diplomats.” “It is truly unheard of.”

🚨 FOREIGN MINISTER DIANA MONDINO WAS ASKED IF RELATIONS WITH VENEZUELA WOULD BE BROKEN AFTER THE SIEGE OF THE ARGENTINE EMBASSY: "We cannot warn of any consequences, nor would we wish to make any kind of threats, we can only say that the lives of all…

Uruguay considers the expulsion ‘disproportionate’

The Government of Uruguay considers “unjustified and disproportionate” the measure taken by Venezuela to expel its diplomatic personnel from the country.

“This is an unjustified and disproportionate measure that responds untimely to the legitimate concern expressed by our country and the international community regarding the irregularities and lack of transparency noted in the electoral process,” said a statement issued on Tuesday by the Foreign Ministry.

Dominican Republic abides by Venezuela’s decision

Dominican President Luis Abinader said on Monday that he abides by the Venezuelan government’s decision.

“We do not have an ambassador in Venezuela, we abide by that decision (…) As this is a changing situation every day, we will continue to see what we are going to do. What we will never do is give up on our principles of fighting for democracy,” said Abinader at his weekly Monday press conference.

Asked about possible trade sanctions against Venezuela, the Dominican president replied: “We have not yet had any decision. This is an event in progress and we have not planned.”

On the other hand, Abinader insisted on his government’s position that it is necessary to present the minutes of Venezuela’s elections under international observation.

“We have simply said that these results” announced by the CNE of Venezuela “can be made transparent through the minutes and that there is an international presence,” said Abinader.

Abinader said that democratic principles are being defended, “but not even in favor of anyone,” and added: “What we are saying is that, if you won and there is a questioning of the minutes by the opposition, present the minutes in the presence of international supervisors.”

Costa Rica talks about its relationship with Venezuela

The Costa Rican government, for its part, said on Monday that it does not have staff or an embassy in Caracas and that bilateral relations are limited to the consular sphere.

“Costa Rica suspended diplomatic relations with the Nicolás Maduro regime since 2020, with the withdrawal of a Costa Rican diplomatic official and the closure of the Embassy and Consulate, which became effective as of October 1, 2020,” the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The text adds that “in 2023, consular, not diplomatic, relations were resumed” and that currently “there is no diplomatic or consular staff in Venezuela.”

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves on Sunday called the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela for a third consecutive term “fraudulent.”

“The Government of Costa Rica categorically repudiates the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which we consider fraudulent,” said a statement signed by the Costa Rican president.