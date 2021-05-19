Every May 25 Argentine traditions take relevance. Locro and pastries are the protagonists in the gastronomic area. In the artistic, the folk dances and music. And everything that has to do with the field takes value.

Here, 6 recommendations for the next holiday -as long as the restrictions due to the pandemic allow it- trying dishes, in the tranquility of nature and while enjoying typical activities of the Buenos Aires rural areas.

Open air and gaucho culture. This place offers an authentic day in the Buenos Aires countryside.

Estancia el Ombú de Areco offers horseback riding and carriage rides among other activities. Photo @footnpaw_pieypata

The day starts at 11 am with empanadas and welcome drinks. Then there are horseback riding or carriage rides.

The 300 hectares of the property, in which you can see the typical life of an Argentine ranch. There are cows, sheep, horses and birds, as well as lots of crops.

In order to have lunch there is asado criollo with a variety of salads, drinks, dessert and coffee. In the afternoon, it is the turn of a live show, folk dances and horse shows.

Before the snack, you can enjoy all the facilities. Count on bikes, soccer and volleyball fields, pool table, ping pong, among other things.

Live show, folk dances and equestrian demonstrations vindicate rural traditions. Photo @footnpaw_pieypata

To tea time, they serve cupcakes, variety of homemade cakes and puddings with coffee, tea, mate or juice.

How much: 8,000 pesos per adult. Children under 1 year old free of charge. Children from 1 to 3 2,000. From 4 to 11 4,000 pesos. Arrival time at 11am, departure time at 6pm.

Where to find out: estanciaelombu.com

2. Estancia Los Candiles (Solis)

A grove of eucalyptus trees, Magnolias and camellias surround the old viewpoint that has remained intact for more than 150 years. The 15 hectares with different trails provide an ideal country landscape for those who want to escape the city.

In the heart of the park, the californian style house Maintains all the equestrian spirit of Haras exhibiting trophies, jockeys’ jackets and paintings that reflect numerous triumphs.

Estancia Los Candiles proposes lunches in the open air among the vegetation of the place.

The activities to get through the day there are several. There is a soccer field, volleyball, toad, ping pong and bicycles. There are also tractor rides around the facilities and the youngest can choose to ride a horse.

The food is the star. The day includes a breakfast with croissants, coffee, tea, cooked mate or chocolate.

Chorizo, blood sausage, roast and vacuum, pork breast, chicken and salads make up the lunch offer, in addition to the dessert made with cookies with American cream ice cream and Charlotte sauce.

For the snack Sweet potato and quince pastries, pastafrolas and sponge cakes are served accompanied by infusions.

Estancia los Candiles offers a typical Creole barbecue. Notifying in advance, they offer a vegetarian menu. Photo Estancia Los Candiles.

How much: 3,200 pesos per person. Children from 3 to 9 pay 50%. It is reserved by paying half the amount via transfer and the rest in cash. The day begins at 10.30am and ends at 5.30pm.

Where to find out: estancialoscandiles.com.ar or by phone 1154131394.

3. Estancia Candelaria (Lobos)

This place transports visitors to the past and invites them to dream of being part of a royal family. The castle, with its imposing period architecture and furnishings attracts tourists and immerses them fully in the history of this field.

The Estancia Candelaria offers picnics and stays. Photo Estancia La Candelaria

For May 25, in this unusual construction in the province of Buenos Aires, a day of pure tradition will be celebrated with a folk show with pictures of the Argentine Littoral. In addition, you can milk a cow and ride a tractor to visit the cattle.

The regional food it cannot be absent either. Asado, locro, fried cakes and cakes made at the moment and hot chocolate, are some of the dishes that can be tasted next to the heat of the stokers.

Other activities offered by Estancia Candelaria are empanadas class, yoga, bowl relaxation, botanical tour, horseback riding and biking.

The Castle is the star of the stay.

How much: adults 6,300 pesos and children under 10 3,150 pesos.

Where to find out: estanciacandelaria.com

4. La Alameda (Chascomús)

The gate of this property -declared historical and cultural heritage in 1970-, is open to those who want to have a adventure day. The proximity to the Chascomús lagoon makes it an extremely strategic place for tourism.

At Estancia La Alameda you can do rural activities and water sports. Photo estancialaalameda.com.

The Alameda offers all kinds of activities. You can go for walks around the property, horseback riding, tractor or boat rides, excursion in kayaks, fishing from the shore or from the dock.

They have soccer, soccer-tennis and volleyball fields. The little ones can have fun with the trampoline and square games.

The gastronomic offer It consists of empanada, smoked chorizo ​​and house marindo cheese, grilled meat with salad and dessert. They have a vegetarian option and a children’s menu.

How much: 1,500 pesos per person. The price includes only lunch. The activities are paid on the spot. The day starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Where to find out: estancialaalameda.com

5. El Rancho Farm (Open Door)

A old grove, horses, pigs, ducks, rabbits, cows, geese and sheep make up the scene of this farm.

The place bets on a Creole menu and different activities for visitors to feel in a country setting, even if they are close to the city.

Chacra El Rancho invites visitors to fully immerse themselves in farm activities.

The day begins at 10 with a breakfast. Then it is the turn to tour the facilities and be part of a talk about the Argentine countryside.

Are made folk gamesThere is live music, a trick tournament in the grocery store, horse or carriage rides and baking classes for the boys.

For the May 25 holiday, the venue will prepare a traditional locro, accompanied by homemade dessert and coffee. The day will close with fried cakes and cooked mate.

How much: 2,700 pesos per person. Children under 4 years old free of charge. Children up to 10 years old pay 50%.

Where to find out: chacraelrancho.com.ar

6. Rodizio Campo (Luján)

The place prepared a special program to celebrate the day of the fatherland. In the 90 hectares that make up the property, there is not only the possibility of enjoying the countryside, but also of celebrating with Argentine customs.

In Rodizio Campo, activities and outdoor gastronomic service are prioritized. Photo Rodizio Campo.

There are two options to spend the next holiday in Rodizio Campo. You can opt for the full field day or half field day. The first includes four meals, while the second two.

The locro and the Creole empanadas they will be the protagonists along with a folkloric show with skills and rhythms from all over the country. In addition to the traditional activities, there is a workshop on fried cake and rosettes for the boys.

Lunch is completed with different types of meat (chorizo, blood sausage, sweetbreads, rump tail, ribs, vacuum, bondiola, pork breast, lamb and / or suckling pig) to the sword and to the grill.

Rodizio Campo Luján is ready for his visitors to spend a field day. Photo Rodizio Campo.

Packages include a farm tour where you can feed the animals, horseback riding, mountain bike circuit, soccer, tennis, volleyball, foosball, board games, toad, horseshoe throwing, archery workshop, and bicycles.

How much: the full field day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. has a value of 3,900 pesos for the elderly and 2,750 for minors between 3 and 10 years old. The little ones do not pay.

The half-day picnic option begins at 12:30 and ends at 18:00. Adults must pay 3,400 pesos and children between 3 and 10 2,100 pesos.

Where to find out: rodiziocampo.com.ar