From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Two Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the German Air Force fly over the runway at Wittmundhafen Air Base. (Archive photo) © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

Two Typhoon fighter jets of the British Royal Air Force escorted a surveillance aircraft over the Black Sea. Russia is threatening consequences.

Moscow, Kyiv – On June 27, two Typhoon fighter jets of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) carried out a rare mission escorting an RC-135 surveillance aircraft over the Black Sea. The operation took place near the Russian-occupied Crimea and passed without incident, according to publicly available air traffic data.

In the middle of the Ukraine war: British fighter jets over the Black Sea

In September 2022, a Russian fighter jet fired a missile at an unaccompanied British surveillance aircraft in this area, but missed the target. Unlike then, this time the RC-135 aircraft was accompanied by two Typhoon fighter jets, which were escorted by a NATObase in Romania.

The surveillance aircraft itself had taken off from Mildenhall air base in England. The British aircraft kept their position signals switched on throughout the two-hour mission and flew to within 200 kilometers of the Russian military base in Sevastopol without any incidents.

Fighter jets accompany mission: NATO relies on surveillance over Romania

The RC-135 surveillance aircraft specializes in detecting radio transmissions and determining the locations of military facilities on the ground. It plays an important role in gathering information for NATOSuch missions usually take place weekly over the Danube Delta in Romania and are carried out without the escort of fighter jets.

Use of fighter jets sends a clear signal to Russia

The mission deviated from this routine. The RC-135 aircraft operated 200 to 250 kilometers east of the usual patrol area, escorted by the Typhoon jets. These aircraft are considered advanced and competitive with the best Russian military aircraft. Experts rate the skills of the RAF pilots and the supporting NATO air defense system as superior to those of their Russian counterparts.

This mission was a clear signal to Russia, as the British aircraft demonstratively left their position signals switched on. Military analyst Agil Rustamzade said the mission was as much a political message to Russia as it was an intelligence gathering exercise, and underlined Britain’s determination to be active in the Black Sea.

Russian accusations and Ukrainian attack on Crimean air defense

Russian officials and military bloggers have repeatedly accused NATO, particularly the US and UK, of sending surveillance planes into the airspace around Crimea to collect data for the Ukrainian military. On June 24, Ukrainian forces carried out a full-scale attack on Russian air defenses in Crimea, which the Kremlin said was impossible without US help.

Russia warns USA of consequences

There were no official comments on the British reconnaissance flight. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow was already reacting with “asymmetric measures” to punish the US for its support in the attacks on Sevastopol. The Russian President’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, warned the US of consequences without mentioning any specific measures. (jek)