Typhoon Shanshan hits Japan, causing 3 deaths so far and bringing much of the country to a standstillThe typhoon made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture, in the southern part of Kyushu island, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, issuing a rare “special alert” for wind gusts of up to 250 km/h accompanying the very violent rain with the risk of landslides and floods.

Level 4 evacuation orders have been issued in areas of Kagoshima, Miyazaki, Oita, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Ehime, Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka and MieIn the city of Misato, Miyazaki Prefecture, 793 millimeters of rain fell in the past 48 hours, 1.4 times the average amount recorded for the entire month of August.

The victims are 3 people – two elderly people and a thirty-year-old – who were part of a family from Gamagori, in the heart of Japan..

The tifone has caused massive blackouts and, at the moment, over 250 thousand homes are without electricityAccording to data released by broadcaster NHK, more than 30 people were injured in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures.

The emergency situation has caused the cancellation of over 500 flightswith consequences for more than 30 thousand passengers, has also caused the stoppage of high-speed trains: in particular, the Tokaido Shinkansen, which runs between the Mishima and Nagoya stations, will not run in the next few hours. Trains between Nagoya and Tokyo will be reduced. In several areas of the country, top-level factories have also been closed: Toyota and Nissan closed their plants on August 29.