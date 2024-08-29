Typhoon Shanshan hits Japan, causing 3 deaths so far and bringing much of the country to a standstillThe typhoon made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture, in the southern part of the island of Kyushu, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, issuing a rare “special warning” for wind gusts of up to 250 km/h that are accompanying heavy rain and threatening landslides and flooding.

Level 4 evacuation orders have been issued for areas in Kagoshima, Miyazaki, Oita, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Ehime, Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka and Mie.

In the city of Misato, Miyazaki Prefecture, 793 millimeters of rain fell in the past 48 hours, 1.4 times the average amount recorded for the entire month of August.

The victims

The victims are 3 people – two elderly people and a thirty-year-old – who were part of a family from Gamagori, in the heart of Japan. The typhoon caused massive blackouts and at the moment over 250 thousand homes are without electricity. According to data released by the broadcaster NHK, over 30 people were injured in the prefectures of Kagoshima and Miyazaki.

Emergency numbers

The emergency situation has caused the cancellation of over 500 flights, with consequences for more than 30 thousand passengers, and has also determined the stop of high-speed trains: in the next few hours, in particular, the Tokaido Shinkansen, which moves between the Mishima and Nagoya stations, will not run. Convoys between Nagoya and Tokyo will be reduced.

In several areas of the country, even top-level factories have closed: Toyota and Nissan closed their plants on August 29.