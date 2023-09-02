Typhoon Saola tore through cities along the Pearl River in southeastern China including the commercial hub of Hong Kong. Downgraded to severe typhoon status, Saola had generated super typhoon alerts, and was feared to unleash the strongest storms in decades. In parallel, Taiwan is facing typhoon Haikui, with heavy rains and gusts of moderate impact. Typhoon intensity has increased in the Asia-Pacific region due to climate change.

Typhoon Saola advances this Saturday through southern China after its winds left multiple damages in Hong Kong, but nothing alarming.

Trees toppled, windows broken and solar panels torn from roofs by strong gusts from Typhoon Saola: this is how Hong Kong woke up on Saturday, September 2, after the typhoon made landfall in the early hours of the morning. However, authorities did not report any victims.

The Chinese government reported a total of 1,206 uprooted trees, 18 flooded areas and 64 people injured in Hong Kong, none seriously.

The Chinese National Meteorological Center had warned on Friday, September 1, that Saola could be the “most powerful” typhoon in the Pearl River Delta since 1949, where cities with millions of inhabitants such as Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen are located, as well of Macau, a world center of casinos.

This taking into account the strength of the wind gusts, which reached up to 210 kilometers per hour in some areas of the Pacific Ocean before reaching land, higher than Typhoon Doksuri, which, with a speed of 175 kilometers per hour, It made landfall in southern China on July 29, killing at least 21 people and evacuating 1.2 million people in its wake.

In mainland China, the authorities activated the maximum alert, which has only been used 16 times since World War II. The Hong Kong observatory also raised a 10th typhoon alert, the highest, for the first time since Super Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018, which injured 300 people in China, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

By the time Saola made landfall, 30 kilometers from Hong Kong’s business district, the alert had already dropped to number three, due to strong winds. Even so, the authorities urge the population to remain vigilant and move away from coastal areas due to the rise in sea level. On Saturday, the maximum speed of the gusts registered was 145 kilometers per hour in the center of the cyclone, descending to 77 towards the end of the afternoon.

In anticipation of the typhoon, about 400 people sought refuge in temporary shelters, and residents of coastal areas placed sandbags at their doors to prevent flooding. Hong Kong suspended ferry and bus services and canceled 460 flights. The start of the school year was postponed in 13 cities in southern China. Macau even closed its casinos, an unusual decision by the authorities.

Rescue team checks the status of an electrical box during the passage of Typhoon Saola in Lei Yue Mun village in Hong Kong on September 2, 2023. © AP – Billy HC Kwok

On Friday, September 1, around 800,000 people evacuated in Guangzhou and Fujian (neighboring province), and 80,000 ships were ordered to return to port.

Tommy Wang, a Hong Kong shopkeeper, told AFP he heard the violent whistling of the wind while he was sleeping in his shop. “I didn’t leave the store because the transportation didn’t work. I had no other choice,” he added.

The Hong Kong authorities indicated that they will gradually resume transport services in the afternoon.

Typhoon Haikui moves towards Taiwan

In the South China Sea, another typhoon, Haikui, is expected to make landfall in Taiwan on September 3. The island issued an alert on Saturday, although a moderate-impact typhoon is forecast. Haikui maintains gusts of 137 kilometers per hour, with maximums of 173 kilometers, according to the Taiwan meteorological office.

Parts of the island are already experiencing strong winds and rain, and dozens of internal flights or flights to Hong Kong and Macau have been cancelled.

Parallel typhoons did not stop China’s military activities to intimidate Taiwan on Friday night and Saturday morning. As reported by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, six Chinese military aircraft and three naval ships were detected around the island in the 24 hours prior to six in the morning on Saturday.

Taiwan is a self-governing island that maintains unofficial diplomatic relations with the European Union, the United States, and is recognized as a country by 13 states. The People’s Republic of China considers and claims that it is part of its territory and does not accept the sovereignty of that country.

Typhoons intensify in Asia-Pacific

Typhoons are common in the Asia-Pacific region. They are created in the summer and early fall, forming in the warm waters east of the Philippines, before moving west.

Residents walk in a coastal area after Typhoon Saola hit Hong Kong with strong winds and rain on Saturday, September 2, 2023. © AP – Billy HC Kwok

However, climate change has increased the intensity of these natural phenomena. Environmental experts interviewed by AFP explain that typhoons now produce heavier rains and gusts, increasing the chances of flash flooding and the extent of damage to the coast.

In recent months, China has experienced some of the strongest storms and deadliest floods in recent years. Record rainfall caused by Typhoon Doksuri in early August left at least 21 people dead.

Typhoon Saola also swept through the Philippines earlier this week, causing flooding that displaced more than 2,300 people in the north of the island. Most took refuge in government evacuation centers, and the Philippine disaster response service reported no injuries.

