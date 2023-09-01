The passage of Super Typhoon Saola, which hit the northern tip of the Philippines this week, already leaves about seven million dollars in damage to agriculture and at least 46,000 people remain displaced, local authorities reported this Friday.

In a report published this Friday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) indicated that there are 387,242 people affected in the archipelago, of which 46,528 remain outside their homeswhile he valued the damage to infrastructure at about 41 million Philippine pesos (668,000 euros or 725,000 dollars) so far.

Likewise, the NDRRMC estimates the damage to agriculture at more than 395 million Philippine pesos (about 6.4 million euros or 6.9 million dollars), at a time when high inflation persists in the country, which It puts pressure on food prices above all, especially rice.

The eye of the super typhoon, which did not make landfall, crossed the Luzon Strait early Wednesday between the Philippine archipelagos of Babuyan and Batanes with sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 240 kilometers per hour, according to the state meteorological agency. PAY.

Heavy rains persist this Friday in a large part of the island of Luzon amid unstable weather generated by the super typhoon, which has caused flooding in several provinces and has left images of flooded streets in Manila.

Saola is now heading towards Hong Kong, where the Government ordered the administration on Thursday to prepare for “the worst possible scenario” before its approach and announced the suspension of its stock market, as well as the closure of schools and some businesses to starting this Friday.

The Philippines registers about 20 typhoons or tropical storms a year and suffered damage from Doksuri in July, which caused at least 25 deaths and a trail of destruction as it passes through the north of the archipelago.

