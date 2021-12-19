More than 100 people were killed in the Philippines by Typhoon Ray, the most severe typhoon to hit the country this year, according to an official toll released on Sunday, while relief teams struggle to distribute water and foodstuffs on the stricken islands.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap announced the death of 72 people in his county, according to mayors’ statements.

On Dinagat Island, the province’s media official, Geoffrey Chrysostomo, told AFP that 10 more people had died. This brings the death toll from the typhoon to 108, according to the latest official toll, making Ray one of the deadliest typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years.

The number is likely to rise with the arrival of rescue teams to the areas devastated by the typhoon. The typhoon, with winds of 195 km / h, hit the central and southern Philippines on Thursday and Friday, and it ripped off roofs, destroyed communication towers, downed electricity poles and uprooted trees before heading Saturday toward South China Sea.