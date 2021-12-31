The Philippines’ death toll from Typhoon Ray has passed 400, the Philippines’ disaster agency said on Friday, as officials in some hard-hit provinces called for more supplies of food, water and shelter materials about two weeks after the storm began.

Ray is the 15th and most life-saving cyclone to hit the Southeast Asian country this year.

Ricardo Galad, head of the National Disaster Agency, told a press conference that the number of deaths recorded had reached 405, most of them due to drowning, falling trees and landslides.

He said 82 are missing, with 1,147 injured.

More than 530,000 homes were damaged, and a third of them were completely destroyed, Galad said, while the damage to infrastructure and agriculture is estimated to be equivalent to about 23.4 billion pesos ($459 million).