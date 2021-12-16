The Philippines has raised its level of preparedness in anticipation of Typhoon Ray, which has become about 700 kilometers from the capital, Manila, with strong winds of 165 kilometers per hour and gusts of 205 kilometers per hour.

The Philippine Meteorological Office expected the typhoon to initially make landfall near the islands of Dinagate, Siargao and Bocas Grande.. Noting that the storm was moving northwest at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

According to the National Agency for Disaster Prevention, more than 45,000 people have left their homes to take shelter in shelters. It is expected that Typhoon Ray will cross the Philippines from east to west in the coming days, before moving away from the archipelago towards Vietnam.