The death toll from Typhoon Rai that swept across the Philippines two weeks ago has risen to 405. The storm has left 1147 injured and 82 people are still missing. Hard-hit provinces are calling for help as food, water, and shelter are in short supply.











Rai was the 15th and by far deadliest typhoon to hit the country this year. The storm struck in northern Bohol, an area home to some 4.5 million people. More than 530,000 houses were damaged, a third of which were completely destroyed. The total damage in the country has now risen to 23.4 billion pesos (406 million euros), thousands of Philippines are still without electricity and water. About 500,000 victims are currently in an evacuation center, according to Reuters news agency.

“The devastation was enormous. As if a bomb has hit northern Bohol,” said Anthony Damalerio, head of the disaster agency. “We really have a problem taking care of all the people who have lost their homes, especially now that the rainy season has started.” He hopes that the Philippine government can provide more shelter kits, food and water.

Many houses have collapsed due to Typhoon Rai, which blew gusts of up to 195 kilometers per hour. © AP



strong wind gusts

The severe storm made landfall on Thursday, December 16, leaving a trail of destruction in southern and central regions. Rai reached the Philippines as a super typhoon with wind speeds of up to 195 kilometers per hour and was accompanied by a large amount of rain. On Saturday December 18, the typhoon had weakened and moved towards Vietnam via the western island of Palawan.

The Philippines experiences an average of 20 typhoons each year. Rai is the fifteenth and heaviest this year. In 2013, the Asian country was hit by the worst typhoon ever. Super Typhoon Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people and displaced 4 million people. Scientists warn that the typhoons are getting heavier due to climate change.

The island of Bohol is one of the hardest hit areas:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our trending news videos in the playlist below: