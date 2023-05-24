AFPi

Typhoon Mawar passed slowly and devastatingly across the island of Guam on Wednesday, leaving power out of power in this remote US military enclave in the Pacific, where powerful winds smashed windows and waves flooded buildings in the worst storm to date. reach the territory in decades.

The inhabitants of this small territory located in the archipelago of the Mariana Islands had to take refuge when the eye of the storm passed through the northern region with winds of up to 225 kilometers per hour.

The power supply was interrupted in most of the territory – with about 170 thousand inhabitants – and the Electric Authority of Guam considered it too risky to send teams to restore the service.

Residents spent a long night in the dark, subjected to a dangerous and noisy meteorological event. “It will be terrifying. There is no electricity unless someone has a generator (or) a partial generator. Calm your kids,” said Brandon Aydlett, operations officer for the National Weather Service, according to The Guam Daily Post.

Waves of up to nine meters were seen to the southeast of the island, he said.

The storm is moving “unbearably slowly” across the north of the island, added the Guam Daily Post.

According to the governor, Lou Leo Guerrero, the eye of the typhoon passed over the Rota Channel, which is located between the islands of Guam and Rota.

US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency on Tuesday so that federal aid could quickly reach the scene, the White House said.

“I am concerned about the safety of our people. It’s the first storm of this magnitude in 20 years,” Guerrero said.

The US National Weather Agency has warned of a triple threat of rain, devastating winds and potentially deadly storms.

After predicting a “direct impact” on Guam, meteorologists later said the typhoon had moved north of the island territory.

According to forecasts, Guam will receive rainfall of 250 to 300 millimeters and in some regions even higher.

About 21,700 US service members and their families are based on or near various facilities on Guam, which is often home to nuclear attack submarines, long-range bombers and electronic listening posts.

US bases are also home to some of the most important ammunition and fuel depots in the Pacific region.

Experts predict weather conditions will improve on Thursday, but some fear Mawar will become a super typhoon as it passes through the Philippines.























