AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/24/2023 – 9:58 am

Share



Typhoon Mawar, with potentially catastrophic winds, passed this Wednesday (24) north of the island of Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean and an important military area.

“What we are feeling right now is the eye of the typhoon crossing into the Canal de Rota,” Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said on Facebook.

The United States National Weather Service (NWS) noted that Mawar’s maximum winds reached 225 kilometers per hour, making it a dangerous Category 4 super typhoon.

Local authorities on Tuesday issued evacuation orders and opened temporary shelters.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for the island of 170,000 to provide federal aid, the White House said.

“I’m in a concrete house and my windows are closed. I left briefly and the winds are very strong with intermittent rain,” Beckie Merrill, a 46-year-old teacher, told AFP in an area in the south of the island.

After predicting a “direct hit” on Guam, meteorologists said hours later that the typhoon moved northwards from the island territory.

“It seems that we are being hit closely by the eye passing through the Canal da Rota. The south wall of the eye will pass through much of Guam. The worst winds will occur in the northern third of Guam,” the NWS told AFP.

“I am concerned about the safety of our people. It is the first storm of this magnitude in 20 years,” said the governor, who urged residents to seek shelter.























