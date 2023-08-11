Do everything possible to protect Kim Jong-un’s portraits. This is the ‘suggestion’ received by North Koreans who are preparing for heavy rains and strong winds caused by tropical storm Khanun. The ‘advice’ is on the pages of Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Workers’ Party: the “main attention”, relaunches the Guardian, must be directed to “ensuring the safety” of the propaganda portraits of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, present in every office and in every home, of father Kim Jong-il and grandfather Kim Il-sung. Not only that, citizens are also being asked to secure statutes, mosaics, paintings and other monuments of the Kim dynasty.

Faced with the risks of devastating repercussions, the North Korean agency KCNA states that “all sectors and units” in the country “are conducting a dynamic campaign to deal with an anomalous and disastrous climate” and “strong wind alarms have been issued , heavy rains, tidal waves and storm surges”. According to official North Korean media, military and party officials are ordered to prepare measures to reduce the impacts of floods and save crops.

But in North Korea – as Andrei Lankov, a professor at Kookmin University, reminded the NK News website – “statutes and portraits are not just symbols, but sacred religious symbols, icons” in a country that is, in essence, “a theocracy”. And “every religion has always expected its faithful to be ready to die, or at least to suffer, to save the sacred icons”.