Typhoon Jamie hit the coast of Taiwan on Thursday, centered south of the densely populated capital Taipei, with early estimates suggesting damage from the storm could reach $25 million. Jamie was a Category 3 storm as it barreled toward the island, but after hitting Taiwan’s mountainous landscape, winds slowed to 166 kilometers per hour after making landfall, according to Chuck Watson, an expert with Enki Research.

Taiwan has prepared for the typhoon, cancelling flights and ferries, closing offices and schools and suspending stock exchange operations on Wednesday and Thursday.