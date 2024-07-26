Typhoon Jamie hit towns in China’s coastal Fujian province on Friday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds as it made its way into densely populated inland areas.

Jaime has already killed dozens of people as it swept through Taiwan and worsened monsoon rains in the Philippines. The typhoon has affected about 630,000 people in Fujian so far, with about half of them forced to evacuate, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

The typhoon, the strongest to hit China this year, was still packing winds of up to 100.8 km/h near its centre, down slightly from the 118.8 km/h recorded by Jamie late Thursday when it made landfall in the Fujian city of Putian.

Although Jamie has been downgraded to a tropical storm due to slower wind speeds, the large clouds accompanying it still threaten flooding, especially in rivers in central China that have already swelled due to a previous wave of summer rains.