The presidential office suspended classes at all academic levels and work in most government offices in the capital area, which consists of 16 cities and is home to at least 13 million people, due to the tropical storm.

Typhoon Jaime, with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h, is heading towards Taiwan, the Philippine weather agency said.

The agency said the typhoon had not made landfall, but was strengthening the southwest monsoon, bringing heavy rains to the northern Philippines.

“Floods and landslides caused by the rains are likely,” Reuters quoted the agency as saying.