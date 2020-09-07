Storm Haisheng in Japan injured at the least 52 folks, the company stories. Kyodo…

Beforehand, it was recognized about 36 victims.

The storm introduced a tropical storm and rainstorms to Japan, attributable to which landslides started in Miyazaki Prefecture. One of many homes was destroyed, 4 individuals who have been in the home are thought-about lacking.

As well as, on the island of Kyushu, because of the breakage of energy traces, about 350 thousand homes have been left with out electrical energy.

Earlier it was reported that about 4 million Japanese may very well be evacuated because of the approaching storm Haisheng. About 530,000 residents of the prefectures of Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima in southern Japan acquired directions for evacuation on September 6.

Storm Haisheng is now shifting from Japan to the Korean Peninsula. The wind pace on the epicenter reaches 60 meters per second.