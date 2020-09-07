Storm Haishen continues to rage on the Japanese islands, hitting the area on Sunday night time.

Because of the catastrophe, no less than 36 individuals had been injured, reports CNN.

Most individuals had been injured on the island of Kyushu within the prefectures of Nagasaki, Kagoshima and Kumamoto. There are additionally 4 casualties reported in Yamaguchi Prefecture west of Kyushu.

Sturdy gusts of wind at night time broken energy traces, leaving about 440,000 houses in southwestern Japan with out electrical energy. As a result of storm, practically 800,000 extra individuals acquired directions and proposals from native authorities to depart their houses and settle in particular evacuation facilities, and the whole variety of such residents elevated from 7.5 to eight.28 million in comparison with Sunday.

Storm Haishen is at the moment shifting from Japan in the direction of the Korean Peninsula at a velocity of 40 km / h. The velocity of wind gusts on the epicenter reaches 60 m / s. As a result of storm in southwest Japan, greater than 200 mm of precipitation might fall on Monday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday held an emergency assembly of the federal government, at which he ordered to do every thing obligatory to guard the native inhabitants. There’s a disaster headquarters beneath the prime minister’s workplace that coordinates the actions of the related ministries and departments concerned in stopping injury from the storm.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that from August 31 to September 1 at night time close to the islands of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, storm “Maysak” swept by. Wind velocity close to its middle was 162 km / h, gusts – 234 km / h. He additionally introduced appreciable issues to the Russian Primorye.

