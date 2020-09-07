Gusts over 200 km / h. Storm Haishen hits Japan and with it torrential rains hit the south of the nation accompanied by winds violent and waves reaching in locations ten meters excessive. Face this storm categorized in a particularly robust class, greater than three million inhabitants have already been known as to evacuate Sunday, September 6, principally within the Kyushu area.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned of the dangers of flooding and landslides. Hours earlier than the storm hit, almost 80,000 properties have been already with out energy, greater than 500 flights have been canceled and prepare visitors disrupted, companies and factories, together with these of Toyota, introduced the suspension of their exercise till Monday night.

