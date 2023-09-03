Nearly 4,000 people in Taiwan have been evacuated due to Typhoon Haikui, which made landfall in the east earlier than forecast on Sunday afternoon (local time). It is the first tropical storm in four years to directly affect the island.

More than 21,000 households were temporarily without power on Sunday in the run-up to the typhoon. More than half had their electricity back before Haikui reached land, but some 9,000 households are still without power. People are also in the dark in the sparsely populated Taitung region, where the typhoon first made landfall.

In a statement, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen urged people to stay indoors as much as possible and not to go into the mountains or to the coast. "The waves on the coast are slowly getting bigger and bigger. Please don't go to the beach to watch the waves or play in the water, let alone engage in dangerous activities," Tsai said.

Flights cancelled

Haikui has been increasing in wind speed since Saturday, reaching up to 150 kilometers per hour. The typhoon was already causing heavy rainfall. Schools and offices in the southern and eastern parts of Taiwan have been closed and more than 200 domestic flights have been cancelled. The army has mobilized soldiers and equipment around the parts of the island where Haikui is expected to have the heaviest impact.

The last major storm to hit Taiwan was Typhoon Bailu in 2019, which killed one person.

Haikui is expected to be less damaging than Typhoon Saola, which hit Hong Kong and southern China earlier this week. Dozens of people were injured. Taiwan itself was not affected by Saola.