And of 13 dead and 600 thousand displaced the tollstill provisional, of the damages caused by the Typhoon Gaemi that hit the Philippines and flooded the capital Manila. Philippine authorities reported that an oil tanker capsized off the coast of the Philippines due to heavy rains and high waves.

Typhoon Gaemi dumped over 300 millimeters of rain in the Manila region and Luzon Islandso much so that local authorities have declared a “state of calamity” in the capital to facilitate the evacuation of thousands of people.

According to the official Philippine News Agency, flooding as high as one-story buildings occurred in some areas of Metro Manila, home to 13 million people. Some residents took to rooftops to await rescue.