Beijing (agencies)

Typhoon Doxuri swept through southern China yesterday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds, which toppled poles and power lines, ignited fires, uprooted trees, and ripped off part of the roof of a sports stadium.

Doxuri is the second strongest typhoon to make landfall in Fujian province after Typhoon Meranti in 2016, state media said, adding that it also caused the closure of schools and businesses and the evacuation of workers from offshore oil and gas facilities. It stated that Doxuri affected more than 724,600 people, that the authorities evacuated and resettled 124,400 people, and caused the country to incur direct economic losses. Part of the roof of a sports stadium in central Quanzhou ripped off when strong winds blew off its huge dome. The winds carried by Duxuri were downgraded from a typhoon to a raging tropical storm, but heavy rains were still expected in inland provinces far from the coast such as Anhui, which is famous for growing corn, rice, soybeans and cotton.