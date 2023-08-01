Typhoon Doksuri left a trail of destruction in China, affecting more than 800,000 people, including 700,000 as it passed through the south of the country, and more than 100,000 in the north of the country. Heavy torrential rains claimed at least two lives and left hundreds trapped in Beijing’s western suburbs. The passage of the phenomenon through the Philippines and Taiwan also wreaked havoc.

Roads turned into rivers and vehicles were submerged in Mentougou district, a city of nearly 22 million west of Beijing, due to record rains from the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri. Despite overnight evacuations of tens of thousands of homes, many were unable to escape the flooding.

The situation was critical in several affected areas. On Monday, July 31, three of the five rivers in the Hai River Basin reached dangerous levels, and some houses were washed into the Yongding River, forcing almost 55,000 people to evacuate in the city of Baoding.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fishing boats take shelter at a port as they prepare for typhoon Doksuri in Xiamen, in southeast China’s Fujian province, July 26, 2023. The Chinese coastal city of Shantou is on Thursday joined parts of Taiwan in closing schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings strong winds and rain to and around the Taiwan Strait. AP – Zeng Demeng

In addition to Beijing, the provinces of Tianjin and Hebei also suffered from Doksuri, with severe flooding and mass evacuations.

Storm Doksuri also hit the southern province of Fujian, forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes. In Jiangxi, the typhoon weakened to a tropical storm, but the effects continued to affect the north of the country, where heavy rains began.

For its part, northern China was on high alert due to unprecedented rains and storms, leading to the evacuation of more than 100,000 people. Authorities in Beijing and other affected cities are taking measures to protect the population and minimize damage.

China faces records at different levels in recent weeks

In China, more than a million people were left without electricity due to the strong winds and rains that flooded the streets and knocked down electrical transmission towers in different cities of the country.

The precipitation reached record levels, breaking records at several weather stations. More than 31,000 people were evacuatedand airports canceled hundreds of flights due to extreme weather conditions.

Rescuers evacuate residents in a flooded area after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in Quanzhou, east China’s Fujian province, on July 28, 2023. © AFP

Authorities warned of the possibility of disasters such as flash floods, landslides, and falling rocks and debris in mountainous areas due to heavy rains.

Typhoon Doksuri was considered one of the strongest that China has hit in years and the effects of the storm are expected to continue. In the midst of this crisis, the authorities are taking emergency measures, closing public spaces and suspending sporting events to protect the population.

The ravages of the typhoon in its passage through Asia

Typhoon Doksuri left a devastating mark on different Asian countries. After battering into the Philippines, leaving 39 deaths in its wake, including the capsizing of a passenger ship that claimed the lives of 26 people, the storm headed for China.

In the Philippines, the storm left thousands displaced and more than 20 people are still being searched for, including four coast guardsmen who went missing while conducting a rescue mission in Cagayan province.

A man stands in front of a house flooded by monsoon rains and the recent typhoon Doksuri, in Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines, July 29, 2023. REUTERS – LISA MARIE DAVID

The storm also threatened the Taiwan Strait, one of the world’s busiest routes for international trade. Its passage caused significant disruption to shipping and flights in the region.

In southern Taiwan, the cities of Kaohsiung and Tainan took preventive measures, announcing the closure of offices and schools on Thursday. The impact of the typhoon temporarily left many households without power in the two cities.

Workers move construction materials to higher ground along a swollen river due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina City, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed the northern provinces of the Philippines with ferocious winds and rain on Wednesday, killing several people and displacing thousands of others as it blew off the roofs of houses, inundated low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides. , according to the authorities. AP – Aaron Favila

Meanwhile, forecasters warn of the approach of Typhoon Khanun, which threatens to hit China’s populated coast this week, which could cause further damage to territories already affected by Doksuri.

With information from Reuters and AP