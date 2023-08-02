Typhoon Doksuri | A record was measured in Beijing: it rained more than in 140 years

Typhoon Doksuri has hit the city of Zhuzhou, near Beijing, particularly badly, where rescue efforts are still ongoing.

China doubled rescue efforts on Wednesday in Zhuzhou, a city of more than 600,000 people northwest of Beijing, as heavy rains from Typhoon Doksuri continued to batter northern China.

Reuters and AFP report on the continuation of the rescue work of the devastation caused by the typhoon.

At least 20 people have died in the floods in northern China and more than 134,000 have been evacuated. The authorities have declared a state of emergency in the northern parts of the country.

of Beijing around 355 milliliters of water has rained in the area since Saturday. According to the regional weather service, it has rained in the Chinese capital since Saturday for more than 140 years. So it is a record in measurement history.

Officials said on Tuesday that the city of Zhuzhou is suffering from water shortages and power outages, and more rescue equipment is urgently needed there.

According to the city’s residents, the flood waters have risen up to four meters. Evacuated residents have been moved to apartment buildings, but there has been no electricity or water, the country’s media reports.

Satellite images from Tuesday show that Zhuzhou has been surrounded by floodwaters from three directions. Reuters quotes Global Times -magazine, according to which floodwaters from Beijing have flowed into the city of Zhuzhou along the three rivers that surround it.

President of China Xi Jinping called for efforts on Tuesday to rescue those lost or trapped in the storm.