Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines 75 people were killed. This is reported on December 19 “BBC”…

It is specified that 10 people are reported missing. Previously, it was known about 20 dead.

The head of Bohol province, Artur Yap, on his Facebook page admitted that the death toll could increase.

The typhoon reached the coast of the Philippines on Thursday, December 16. In places, wind gusts reached 185 km / h, the maximum speed was 195 km / h.

Local authorities have tentatively estimated the damage due to bad weather at 178.4 million Philippine pesos ($ 3.56 million), AFP reports.

It is noted that about 100-150 Russian citizens live in the areas where the typhoon passes, but it is not yet known whether there are any victims among them.

On December 11, a tornado passed over the American state of Kentucky, which Governor Andy Besheer called the strongest in the history of the state. According to preliminary information, at least 100 people died as a result of the incident.