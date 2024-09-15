Typhoon Bebinca is approaching China’s densely populated eastern coast and the city of Shanghai, with authorities warning of “heavy” rains after hitting the Philippines, where officials said six people were killed by the tropical storm.

China’s Ministry of Disaster Management said the typhoon was expected to make landfall in Shanghai, the country’s economic capital, between Sunday night and Monday morning.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday that all flights at Shanghai’s two main airports would be cancelled due to the approaching typhoon.

“Due to Typhoon Bebenca, traffic at Shanghai’s Pudong and Hongqiao airports has slowed down today. Starting at 8 p.m., all flights at the two airports will be cancelled,” it said.

China’s Ministry of Disaster Management warned on Saturday that the typhoon would bring “heavy rain” between Sunday and Tuesday, noting that officials had held a meeting to “find and deploy” the necessary means to deal with its consequences in “key areas.”

In turn, the official Xinhua News Agency reported that the Ministry of Water Resources issued a “level-four emergency response to deal with floods in Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui” on Saturday.

The typhoon’s arrival coincides with China’s Mid-Autumn Festival, a public holiday.

Shanghai authorities urged residents on Sunday to take maximum precautions against the typhoon’s effects “in high places”, and in “transportation, infrastructure and agriculture”.

Starting Sunday, cruises will also be suspended due to the hurricane, according to a statement issued by the city’s main port.

The weather bureau issued an orange typhoon warning, the second-highest in a four-level system, for several areas in Shanghai and in neighbouring provincial areas on Sunday.

Bebinka hit Japan’s Amami Island late Saturday night, packing winds of 198 kilometers per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency warned of “the risk of landslides due to heavy rains.” The typhoon struck the central and southern Philippines on Friday, where authorities announced on Sunday.