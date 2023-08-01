The Japanese authorities today urged the evacuation of nearly one million people residing in the Okinawa archipelago, south of the country, due to the expected passage through the territory of a strong typhoon in the next few hours.

The islands of the extreme south of the Japanese archipelago were preparing today for the influence and onslaught of Khanun, the sixth typhoon of the season in the Pacific, which is expected to approach Okinawa between the night of this Tuesday and Wednesdaydragging strong winds that could leave storms and large waves.

Khanun, a large typhoon of “very strong” intensity, was located at 01:45 pm local time (11:45 pm Colombia time) about 190 kilometers southeast of Naha, the capital of Okinawa, and was moving to about 15 kilometers per hour in a west-northwest direction, according to data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

A good part of the islands of the Japanese prefecture were already under the influence of the storm today, which brings winds of 180 km/h near the center and gusts of up to more than 250 km/h, triggering alerts for the risk of tidal waves, floods, landslides and other potential natural disasters associated with these phenomena.

As the typhoon is expected to intensify as it moves towards Okinawa, local authorities have issued early evacuation orders and recommendations affecting nearly a million people in the early afternoon. Meteorological authorities expect the typhoon to dump torrential rains in the area, up to 150mm on Okinawa and 120mm on the Amami Islands in the 24 hours through Wednesday, with rainfall continuing into Thursday.

Japan is not the only country on alert for Khanun. The day before, the Philippine authorities, southwest of Okinawa, began issuing alerts for potential floods and landslides. due to its influence, while the country is still recovering from the passage of typhoon Doksuri, which has left at least 25 dead in the territory.

