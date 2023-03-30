The break may be even longer. “I’ll start with six months and then I’ll see. That is a very nice idea to be able to let go for a while,” says Typhoon. “You have to enjoy me this year, because next year I will not be there.” The musician explains that he still wants to ‘celebrate’ this year, and then ‘take stock’.
It’s not the first time Typhoon has taken a break. In 2018, the 38-year-old rapper also announced a sabbatical because he was suffering from a burnout.
