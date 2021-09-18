Tourism is an economic activity that undergoes many variations and innovations. The different profiles of tourists, with different and diverse expectations and motivations, make it necessary to understand this demand so that tourism products and services are offered meeting the expectations of these groups.

The segmentation of supply based on demand defines the types of tourism that exist and takes into account geographic, historical, architectural, sports, cultural events, public and private services, accommodation and leisure. According to these definitions, the Ministry of Tourism defined the main types of tourism in Brazil.

cultural tourism

Cultural tourism is the tourist activity related to living with the cultural heritage, with cultural events valuing and promoting the material and immaterial goods of a people’s culture.

Those who practice this type of tourism are interested in the experience and experience of local people. They are interested in museums, cathedrals, art galleries, archaeological sites, anything that tells the story of the place. Here in Brazil, this type of tourism happens frequently in historic cities like Ouro Preto and Olinda.

ecotourism

According to EMBRATUR (Brazilian Tourism Company), ecotourism is a tourist activity that uses the natural and cultural heritage in a sustainable way, encourages the preservation and conservation of places and also seeks training focused on the environment through experiences in the natural environment. Tourists in this modality like farm hotels, natural parks, rivers, lakes, etc.

Study or Exchange Tourism

In this type of tourism, the traveler can discover new places and learn more about the language, take graduation, masters and doctorate courses, investing in their professional and personal growth. Trips to work voluntarily in social projects can also be considered Study Tourism.

Rural tourism

This type of tourism is for those who want to travel and enjoy the calm and beauty of the countryside. Activities such as horse riding outdoors, drinking milk at the foot of the cow, having breakfast with elements of rural cuisine such as cheeses, cornmeal cakes and coffee made in a wood stove are chosen by travelers who want to practice rural tourism .

What matters to these people is the experience in the countryside and the investment in the families that use the countryside to support themselves.

sports tourism

This type of tourism is basically formed by people who love sports and travel anywhere to participate in events such as the World Cup and the Olympics. These people take advantage of the days when they will be of age to get to know the culture of the place.

adventure tourism

This type of tourism is sought by tourists who enjoy a good adrenaline and radical activities such as trekking, diving, rappelling, rafting, canopy tours, hang gliding etc. These people are always looking to push their limits and challenge themselves.

Business Tourism and Events

This type of tourism is practiced by those who hold business meetings and for those who go to a destination for congresses, seminars, fairs aimed at the corporate environment. They usually travel for work-related reasons and don’t take into account vacation periods or long holidays.

Sun and Beach Tourism

Brazilians know this type of tourism well. Those who love sun, sea and a good beach, practice this activity all year round. Tourists generally choose vacation periods and extended holidays to enjoy the country’s coastline.

Health Tourism

Health tourism is practiced by people who want to rest and take care of their body and soul. People looking for thermal baths, spas, cures through crystals and herbs are tourists looking for destinations for this type of tourism.

