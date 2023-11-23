Gambling enthusiasts play games for pleasure or an opportunity to make money. There is a proliferation of casinos in the market. As a result, players run into various problems. One such is the payment and withdrawal method. Japanese Casinos accept different transaction methods. The popular ones include cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. However, PayPay is one of the hottest trends. PayPay Inc. is a Japanese company that provides electronic payment services. With over 47 million users, it is one of the largest payment apps in Japan. Let us explore the gambling options via PayPay to help you enjoy gaming without restrictions.

6 Games You Can Enjoy with PayPay

Most people outside Japan confuse PayPay and PayPal. However, they are not the same. The former is the largest Japanese mobile payment app compared to the globally recognized PayPal. Nonetheless, there are various types of gambling available with PayPay, often called PayPay でできる ギャンブル種類 by Japanese players, in many new casinos. Operators allow gamers to pay by showing a barcode or scanning a QR code using a smartphone. Take a look at the games below.

Online Casino Games Betting

Japanese casinos allow players to fund their accounts with PayPay and enjoy a wide range of casino games, such as:

Slots: Individuals bet on the outcome of spinning the reels with the hope of matching symbols and triggering a bonus or jackpot. Casinos have different versions accessible for play, from three reels to five reel slots.

Table and card games: Operators let players bet on different versions of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Likewise, poker, spades, and more. Video poker has traditional poker and slot machine elements, while variants include Texas Hold’em and Omaha.

Live dealers: Live games simulate a real gambling environment and permit players and dealers to interact in real-time.

Specialty games: keno, bingo, and craps are a few examples of special games you can play in casinos using PayPay.

Horse Racing

Sportsbook, with a comprehensive range of sports betting options, offers horse racing. As a result, it is among the events to wager on and play at overseas online casinos in Japan for real money. The races consider local and international events, and there are diverse bet types. Examples include betting on a horse to win, predicting the first and second-place horses in order, and more.

Auto Racing

Auto or motor racing is another sport you can play using PayPay. Like horse racing, cars, motorcycles, or trucks compete on closed circuits or off-road tracks. The events are most exciting for motor racing fans, but it is vital to understand the nuances of the specific race you’re betting on. That said, we sat with John Kimura, a gambling expert and chief editor of CasinoHEX.JP, to help you understand the types of bets available for auto racing, some of which are:

Race winner.

Head-to-head matchups.

Fastest lap.

Top10 finish.

Driver championship.

Bicycle Race

Japanese casinos allow individuals to wager on cyclists as they race against each other on bicycles. Prominent events include the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia. Besides highway races, we have off-road challenges and dirt track runs like the BMX. Players predict the cyclist who will win the race, finish in the top three, or win a specific stage of a multi-staged race.

Lottery

Lotto enthusiasts buy tickets that have numbers and wait for a random drawing to determine the winning numbers. Several online betting companies offer lotto, and players fund their accounts or withdraw via PayPay. Of course, there are different types of lotteries, including scratch-off and traditional number-based tickets. Hence, research the type you want and place a bet.

Online Voting Services

Online voting service is the least popular betting market on our list. Some bookmakers allow customers to bet on various aspects of a political election. For example, party outcomes or the outright winner. If you’re politically inclined, try out online voting services.

Conclusion

PayPay casinos are popping up all over the place in Japan. The payment service has two payment cards and a comprehensive fraud prevention system. To use the payment method, visit a PayPay casino and select the option to fund your account. The bank offers zero yen deposit and withdrawal fees, and the account creation process is fast.