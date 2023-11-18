The family of cabbage includes multiple cultivars, which differ from each other in shape, color and flavor. In this large group they are present over 300 varieties of cabbage and broccoli, many of which are merely ornamental. From a nutritional point of view, the different types have similar characteristics: they are composed of approximately 90% water and contain modest quantities of proteins, lipids and carbohydrates. All varieties of cabbage contain a good amount of fiber and vitamins, in particular the vitamin C and folates.