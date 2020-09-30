Kashmiri apples are preferred almost all over the world. These apples have been kept in the classic red category based on their beautiful color. These apples are very juicy in food.

-Mankitosh Apple is a ruddy red apple with a dark pink shade. This apple has a different identity due to its pulp. Because its pulp is very soft and granular. This is the reason why it is used more in making things like candy, jam and jelly.

– Fuji Apple is a very beautiful looking apple with a mix shade of red-yellow and pink. Mouth watering comes on seeing this. The special thing is that as attractive as it looks, it is equally crunchy in eating apples.

– The most liked apple after classic red is the green apple, it is also known as Granny Smith. Usually this apple is used in making apple juice because it is much more succulent than other apples.

– As it is clear that the peel of this apple is yellow and its color is golden from elsewhere. For this reason, it is also known as Golden Apple and Yellow Apple. This apple is mainly used in making apple drinks and weberge.

-His crisp apple is light green on the outside and has a red rim on it (ie the base of its peel is light green and the shades are ruddy red at the top.) The taste of this apple would have a honey-like sweetness in the food. is. It is also very crispy. This apple is commonly used in making fruit salad.

Gala Apple

-Gala means a confluence of many things. If this word is used about apples, it means that all the different types of apples are merged in themselves, all the rich apples.

Eat fruit chaat prepared from these 3 fruits daily, will remove vitamin-C deficiency

-Gala apples are much larger than other types of apples. The special thing about this apple is that its peel is sweeter than the inner part of the apple. This is why it is eaten with peels.

A disease like cancer will say goodbye from a distance, you will eat everyday if you know the benefits of star fruit

-Gala apple is similar in appearance to Fuji Apple but is larger in size. So now you know what are the characteristics of the most liked species of apple. In such a situation, enjoy the taste of apple according to your need and mood.

These 6 fruits prevent fat deposition on the lower part of the navel, make them part of your weekly diet

Lemonade alone drives away these 5 body problems