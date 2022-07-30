When you think of Porsche, what immediately comes to mind is speed, performance, sports cars ready to go further and further. Yet there was a moment in the history of the Zuffenhausen brand when the German brand put itself at the service of the state or rather tried to win an important order with the German army by making a light truck, the Porsche Type 597. The Stuttgart carmaker was competing against Auto Union and Borgward Group at the time and thus only made 71 examples of this special vehicle and one of the 22 prototypes will be auctioned at a dedicated RM Sotheby’s event.

In spite of its design, this Porsche had several elements in common with the other models of the German brand: to push this truck, for example, there was the 1.5-liter air-cooled flat-four engine mounted at the rear, directly borrowed from the sports car. 356. From this car was then also borrowed the four-speed manual gearbox. The powertrain has undergone some changes, however, with Porsche’s engineers focusing not so much on performance as on reliability. A key feature of the 597 is its front axle coupling which gave it selectable all-wheel drive capabilities. The body design also offered plenty of ground clearance, making it easy to drive off-road and even fords. Of the 22 prototypes produced, it is thought that at least two had propellers and oars to make them fully amphibious.

Porsche ultimately didn’t win that military contract, partly because of the high vehicle development costs, the assembly times, the unit price and the difficulties of the German car manufacturer in producing it together with the 356 Carrera and 550 Spyder, as well as distributing the appropriate spare parts. The specimen that will go under RM Sotheby’s gavel has undergone a restoration and is finished in its original shade of Olive Green, complete with a matching green interior. The auction house expects it to be sold for between 725,000 and 775,000 dollars, between 710,000 and 757,000 euros at current exchange rates.