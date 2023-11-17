Of Ruggiero Corcella

This was reiterated by the WHO and the International Diabetes Federation who are asking governments for measures to ban smoking in all public places, at work and on means of transport

Quitting smoking can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 30-40%. To reiterate it in a new summary document I am the World Health Organization, International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and from the University of Newcastle, reiterates that . The IDF estimates that 537 million people suffer from diabetes, a number that continues to increase making diabetes the ninth leading cause of death globally.

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most widespread chronic diseases worldwide and accounts for over 95% of all diabetes cases. However, often preventable. Quitting smoking not only reduces your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, but It also substantially improves management and reduces the risk of diabetes complications. Evidence suggests that smoking affects the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can cause type 2 diabetes.

The complications Smoking also increases the risk of diabetes-related complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and blindness. Smoking also delays wound healing and increases the risk of lower limb amputations, placing a significant burden on healthcare systems. The International Diabetes Federation strongly encourages people to quit smoking to reduce their risk of diabetes and, if they have diabetes, to avoid complications. We call on governments to introduce policy measures that discourage people from smoking and remove tobacco smoke from all public spaces, explains Professor Akhtar Hussain, IDF president. See also Renal colic, what it is and how to recognize it: the symptoms before the violent back pain

The message is clear: quitting smoking doesn’t just mean healthier lungs and hearts; also a concrete step in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Health workers play a vital role in motivating and guiding people with type 2 diabetes on their journey to quitting tobacco. At the same time, governments must take the crucial step to ensure that all public places, workplaces and public transport are completely smoke-free. These interventions are essential safeguards against the onset and progression of this and many other chronic diseases, emphasizes Ruediger Krech, director of Health Promotion at WHO.

The numbers Diabetes is one of the four major types of non-communicable diseases and the ninth leading cause of death globally. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates there will be 537 million people with diabetes in 2021, a number that is expected to continue to increase in the coming years. The risk of developing type 2 diabetes, like that of many other chronic health conditions, linked to personal and environmental factors, but also has links to risk factors such as tobacco use, an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that 58.9 million diabetes-related disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), or 76.5% of DALYs associated with type 2 diabetes, were attributed to various risk factors, with tobacco use accounting for 12.1% of them. It is critical to recognize that type 2 diabetes is an important causal factor for several debilitating conditions, including blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and lower limb amputation. More than 95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes and this disease is largely preventable and, in some cases, potentially reversibleif identified and managed early in the course of the disease. See also Medicine, Di Bartolo (Amd): "Between diabetes and liver a very dangerous liason"

How cigarette consumption affects diabetes Pancreatic β cells (beta cells) are found in the pancreas and are responsible for the synthesis and secretion of insulin. There is a growing body of evidence from clinical and epidemiological studies highlighting the role of tobacco in the development and exacerbation of type 2 diabetes and diabetes-related health complications. Accumulating evidence indicates that cigarette smoking significantly increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, by 30-40% compared to people who do not smoke. Research indicates that nicotine, one of the highly toxic components of tobacco smoke, alters β-cell function and masswhich in turn affects insulin production and the regulation of glucose production, playing an important role in the onset of type 2 diabetes. Evidence suggests that nicotine induces insulin resistance through the activation of oxidative stress. Acute impairment of glucose tolerance and increased insulin resistance have been observed in both nonsmokers and smokers after consuming three cigarettes.

Diabetes in Italy In Italy over 4 million people suffer from diabetes. The spread of the disease increases with age: if before the age of 50 it affects less than 5% of the population, after this age it rapidly rises to reach 23% around the age of 80. The geographical distribution has for years shown a condition unfavorable to the southern regions: among the over 65s equal to 25% in the South-Islands compared to 15% in the North and 18% in the Centre. The data also demonstrates a poor impact of the diagnosis of diabetes on lifestyles. For example, 25% of 18-64 year olds who have received a diagnosis of diabetes are still smokers; 11% consume alcohol at risk for their health, in terms of quantity and method of consumption; 45% completely sedentary; 91% do not consume the 5 portions of fruit or vegetables recommended by international guidelines. what emerges from an analysis of the Passi and Passi d’Argento surveillance systems, coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit in collaboration with the Regions, published on the occasion of World Diabetes Day. See also Covid cases are still growing in Italy, but the data does not reflect reality: here's why

People who report a diagnosis of diabetes still maintain unhealthy habits, which put them at greater risk of a worse course of the disease, the report says. Furthermore, in Italy, the risk of getting diabetes is strongly influenced by social status, with less educated people with greater economic difficulties being up to twice as likely to develop the disease as compared to wealthier people. The influence of social condition is also marked: in the 60-64 age group, for example, around 8% of people belonging to the wealthier class suffer from it compared to 18% of the less wealthy class; in the 65-69 age group the percentages go to 12% and 27% respectively; in the 70-74 age group at 16% and 32%. The gap then narrows as age advances, but the differences remain substantial.