Food choices for sufferers type 2 diabetes they are essential, in some cases they are a cure and in others even life-saving.

Scientific evidence Scientific evidence of these benefits has accumulated over the years: the latest in chronological order says that drinking tea, coffee, natural water and skimmed milk reduces the risk of death (from all causes) for diabetics. On the contrary, choose sugary drinks associated with greater risk. This was shown by a study conducted by researchers at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health just posted on British Medical Journal.

The results Coffee proved to be the most protective drink in this studywith a reduction in the risk of mortality from all causes of 18% and 20% on cardiovascular disease.

The tea led to a 16% and 24% lower risk, respectively, thewaterfall natural of 16% and 20% and the low-fat milk by 12% and 19%.

On the contrary, the highest level of consumption of sugary drinks it was associated with a 20% increased risk of all-cause mortality and a 25% increased risk of cardiovascular disease; a slight reduction was recorded with the replacement of sugary drinks with those sugary with sweeteners: 8% lower risk for all causes and 15% lower risk for cardiovascular disease. Less healthy choices were also that of fruit juices (which contain sugar) or whole milk (which contains more fat).

The parameters The measure of this study of high consumption for the drinks analyzed was that of: four cups of coffee a day, two cups of tea a day, five glasses of water a day and two glasses of low-fat milk a day; while low consumption was less than one cup or glass per month (per day for water). The population that participated in the research consisted of 15,486 US men and women diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The median age was 61 years and the participants were predominantly female (73.6%). Beverage consumption was assessed using a food frequency questionnaire updated every two to four years for an average of 18 years.

type 2 diabetes

the most frequent form of diabetes in the world. Its prevalence is continuously increasing especially in developing countries because it is linked to the prevalence of obesity and overweight. It usually occurs after the age of 40 and is caused by the progressive loss of the ability to control the balance of blood sugar in the body (the presence and relative absorption of sugar). The major complications that can develop in the presence of diabetes are due to damage to blood vessels: cardiovascular diseases are the first cause of death in the world for both people with diabetes and for those without diabetes; in the former, however, the risk of dying from heart problems is 2 to 4 times higher than in those without diabetes. The cure mainly the change of lifestyle with the adoption of a adequate diet (Mediterranean style), the introduction of constant physical exercise and the assumption of specific medicines.