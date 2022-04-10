from Elena Meli

Green light from the Istituto Superiore di Sanit to the new guidelines for the management of type 1 diabetes: the focus on new technologies and their correct use

They have been approved by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit e published within the National System of Guidelinesto the new indications on the therapy of type 1 diabetes, developed by the Medical Diabetologists Association, the Italian Society of Diabetology and the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology: an important innovation after the Standards of Care released in 2018, because now there is much more attention to new technologies.

New generation systems There are many tools that can help patients with type 1 diabetes and technology has made great strides, even in the last four years alone; for this reason the new guidelines give them ample space and underline their decisive role, as long as they are used correctly and when needed. The guidelines, for example, clarify that for people with decompensated type 1 diabetes and / or severe hypoglycemia the use of monitoring systems of glucose in continuous real-time recommended, but also that the systems of insulin microinfusion, in some cases also equipped with automatism, are to be preferred over standard therapy with subcutaneous injections. All this because the correct use of the most modern technologies guarantees important clinical benefits and therefore allows to improve, day by day, the quality of life of the person with diabetes, partially alleviating the burden of the disease.

The other aspects Much more concise than in the past, the Guidelines for the therapy of type 1 diabetes are a concrete tool supported by data from the scientific literature to strengthen the daily practice of Italian diabetologists comment Graziano Di Cianni, president of AMD, Agostino Consoli, president of SID , and Mariacarolina Salerno, SIEDP president. In addition to the role dedicated to technologies, the document contains news related totherapeutic education and to the structured transition process from pediatric to adult diabetology, highlighting the importance of timely coordination between pediatrician and diabetologist. Finally, the document underlines the centrality of other aspects of care related to drug therapy and the option of transplantation pancreatic isletsas well as non-pharmacological therapeutic interventions related to lifestyle and centered on the need for adequate exercise and healthy nutrition.