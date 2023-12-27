Important for the type 1 diabetesis the microbiome offers a treasure trove of data on health and disease, and new findings suggest that antibodies against gut microbes may determine how well patients respond to a new monoclonal antibody drug that delays their onset.

The results of the study were published in Science Translational Medicine.

Type 1 diabetes: Gut microbes may determine how patients respond to a drug that delays it

Scientists are increasingly discovering that the gut microbiome has unexpected relationships with health and disease. This time the relationship is with type 1 diabetes.

Research on the gut-brain axis, for example, has revealed a surprising relationship between gut microbes and mental health. But medical investigators say the list is longer and that the link to gut microbes is just as complex.

Now, data from clinical trials has allowed researchers to track how the gut microbiome may influence patients' response to tepluzimab, a drug that delays type 1 diabetes.

Monoclonal antibody therapy targets T cells and prevents them from destroying insulin-producing beta cells. The antibody is the first treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to delay the metabolic disorder in high-risk individuals.

The FDA approved the drug based on the results of a randomized clinical trial known as the TrialNet-10 study, or TN-10 study for short. Medical researchers at the University of Toronto revisited the TN-10 study, studying more than 200 blood samples from 63 participants before and after treatment with teplizumab.

The results of the Toronto analysis cast a new spotlight on the immune system's relationship with the microbiome, revealing how gut microbes can influence the progression of type 1 diabetes. With this new knowledge in hand, doctors will be able to better identify patients who have more likely to respond to teplizumab.

Once known as juvenile diabetes because the disorder most commonly begins in childhood, type 1 diabetes is linked to a constellation of potential causes. The disorder is linked to a turncoat immune system, which destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreatic islets of Langerhans. Destruction of beta cells leads to lifelong insulin dependence.

Doctors say there are two other possible causes of type 1 diabetes: a genetic predisposition to the disease and exposure to certain viruses. In any case, defective DNA or viral exposure, the end result is a T cell attack on the beta cells of the pancreas. Type 1 diabetes is classified as an autoimmune disease, but is more precisely defined as an autoinflammatory condition.

“Immune-targeted therapies are effective in treating autoinflammatory diseases,” writes Quin Yuhui Xie, lead author of a new investigation published in Science Translational Medicine. “For example, treatment with the T-cell-specific anti-CD3 antibody teplizumab delayed disease onset in participants at high risk for type 1 diabetes in the TrialNet 10 study.

“The heterogeneity in therapeutic responses in TrialNet-10 and other immunotherapy studies however identifies gaps in understanding disease progression and responses to treatment,” added Xie, a researcher in the Department of Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto in Canada.

The FDA approved tepluzimab in November 2022 following findings that revealed that not all patients in the TN-10 study experienced the same benefits. The reason for this discrepancy, Xie now says, can be explained by specific commensal bacteria.

Commensal bacteria are the so-called “friendly bacteria”. They constitute the microbiota, a diverse community numbering trillions of individuals that populate the mucosal and epidermal surfaces of human beings. These bacteria play a critical role in defense against pathogens and apparently in response to the drug teplizumab.

“We studied anti-commensal antibody responses against a panel of taxonomically diverse gut bacterial species in sera from TN-10 participants before and after treatment with teplizumab or placebo,” Xie wrote.

The Toronto team theorized that the differences in patient responses could be explained by anti-commensal antibodies directed against commensal microbes in the gut microbiome. The team then analyzed antibody profiles in 228 serum samples from 63 TN-10 study participants before and after treatment with teplizumab.

Patients who had longer-lasting antibody responses to three species of gut bacteria – Bifidobacterium longum, Enterococcus faecalis and Dialister invisus – had longer treatment time with teplizumab before being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Clinical trial data revealed that type 1 diabetes patients with stronger immune responses against the three gut microbes tended to benefit the most from the drug's disease-delaying effects.

“The gut microbiome is a potential source of biomarkers,” Xie concluded, noting that the Toronto team “had previously reported that antibody responses to gut commensal bacteria were associated with the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes, suggesting that some antimicrobial immune responses can help predict the onset of the disease.”