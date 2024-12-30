Diabetes is a set of metabolic disorders whose main characteristic is the existence of continuously high concentrations of glucose in the blood, since the body cannot regulate the amount of sugar in the blood through insulin. Insulin is a hormone generated by the pancreas and whose mission is to deliver glucose to muscles, fat and liver cells.

There are several types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes mellitus is one in which the body produces little or no insulin because the cells of the pancreas stop working. The cause is unknown. It is more common in children, adolescents and young adults. It is necessary to inject daily doses of insulin.

Causes of type 1 diabetes mellitus

The cause is not completely identified

The exact cause of diabetes mellitus has not been proven with absolute certainty, but there are factors that intervene in this process:

– Abnormalities in insulin production.

– Resistance to the action of insulin.

– Increased glucose production.

Diabetes is associated with disorders in the metabolism of lipids, proteins, mineral salts and electrolytes.

The risk factors for developing type 1 diabetes mellitus are: family and genetic history; and age. It mainly affects children between 4 and 7 years old; and between 10 and 14.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes mellitus

clear symptoms

The main symptoms associated with diabetes are:

– Excessive urine production.

– Excessive increase in the need to eat.

– Involuntary weight loss.

– Weakness and fatigue.

– Feeling of thirst.

– Visual problems.

– Kidney problems.

– Blood circulation problems.

– Coronary problems.

Some complications of diabetes are:

– Neuropathy.

– Stroke.

– Atherosclerosis.

– Arterial hypertension.

Diagnosis of type 1 diabetes mellitus

Variety of tests

The doctor uses various tests to be sure of the diagnosis. Blood tests should test if the patient has a very high blood glucose level. A glycosylated hemoglobin (A1C) level on two separate tests of 6.5 percent or higher indicates the presence of diabetes.

Another test is taking a blood sample at a random time; if it provides a result of more than 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), diabetes will be diagnosed. In addition, periodic urine and blood tests can be performed to control cholesterol levels and thyroid, liver and kidney functions.

Treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus

Goal: normal blood glucose levels

The goal of any diabetes mellitus treatment is to restore normal glycemic levels. For this purpose, insulin replacement treatment and regular blood glucose control through blood tests are chosen until stabilization is achieved, in addition to home monitoring with the glucometer. Once stabilization is achieved, control is carried out at the domestic level. In addition, the patient must rigorously follow a diet and perform regular physical exercise.

Prevention of type 1 diabetes mellitus

Healthy habits

To avoid or delay diabetes, you must follow healthy lifestyle habits that include not smoking or drinking excessively, exercising, and following correct dietary guidelines.