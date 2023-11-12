We call them type 1 diabetes And type 2 diabetesbut they seem to have less and less in common: in both cases the glucose metabolismthe main fuel for the body’s tissues, it does not work more as it should, so blood sugar rises, that is glycemia. But, beyond this and the fact that both pathologies are on the increase, these are diseases that science has shown to be very different for reasons, prevention and therapy methodspartly also because of the consequences.

The new scientific discoveries on diabetes with the aim of better understanding the two types of disease were discussed at Tempo della Salute, underway in Milan at the Museum of Science and Technology, during a meeting Diabetes, plural noun, moderated by the journalist Elena Meli, with Emanuele Bosihead of the diabetology and hepatology outpatient service of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Lorenzo Piemontihead of the Regenerative Medicine and Transplant Operations Unit at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and director of the Diabetes Research Institute; Massimo Ambrosinisports manager and former footballer who recently spoke about his experience as father of a child with type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes has autoimmune bases and it often manifests itself at a young or very young age: in this case the immune system mistakenly attacks the pancreatic cells that produce theinsulinL'hormone necessary to manage circulating glucoseand this leads to the impossibility of using sugar by the tissues, with blood sugar levels rising dramatically.

Type 2 diabetes Excess blood sugar is also present in the case of type 2 diabetes, which however is metabolic pathology: in these people, who are older at the onset of the disease, the production of insulin is not interrupted but the tissues gradually become more resistant to the action of the hormone due to an incorrect lifestyle made of sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, overweight or obesity. Blood sugar levels rise slowly, for years, putting at risk the functionality of the circulation and also that of tissues and organs such as the retina, heart or kidneys; Even in these people, insulin may sooner or later become useful, whereas in the case of type 1 diabetes it is immediately essential.

Genetic and environmental factor Emanuele Bosi underlines that diabetes type 1 an autoimmune disease caused by something we don't yet know. There is one interaction between genetic predisposition and environmental factor, which is the real black hole of our knowledge. taking into account that diabetes 1 has grown dramatically in recent years. For type 2 diabetes, I know, lifestyle matters. Sedentary lifestyle and being overweight predispose to the disease but the individual can do a lot and act preventatively. Today they exist in the world 500 million people with type 2 diabetes. We need to increase awareness but also at an infrastructure level it is important to make the right choices: it is difficult to move around and cycle to work without cycle paths, underlines Piemonti.

Screening for diabetes 1 The major scientific news concerns type 1 diabetes. Bosi recalls how the disease in children has an acute and dramatic onset, with even serious symptoms within a few days. We need to intervene immediately with insulin therapy. The onset of acute diabetes 1, but the latency period of the disease is very long. Diabetes 1 can be identified with a blood test that measures antibodies: with this test it is possible to identify people who will develop the disease. In September 2023, a law was unanimously approved by Parliament which provides for the screening of children for diabetes 1 and celiac disease, another autoimmune disease. The law passed, now must be implemented but Italy can become a model. Massimo Ambrosini, father of a child with type 1 diabetes confirms: The initial impact is heavy, there is concern and also ignorance because there is little knowledge. Knowing about the illness is a way to have a sufficient window of time to prepare and not be caught off guard like what happened to us. I knew nothing about type 1 diabetes