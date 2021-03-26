The chairman of the Batkivshchyna political party, deputy Yulia Tymoshenko, on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, said that Ukrainians were driven into a dead end by tariffs for housing and communal services. The broadcast was conducted on Youtube…

“There have never been such debts for housing and communal services like today. <...> People need to draw conclusions from this. The most corrupt today is tariffs, ”she stressed. Tymoshenko added that at the same time, the Ukrainian authorities are not shy about announcing a further increase in tariffs.

In January, Naftogaz increased the gas price for the population by 14 percent – to 7.22 hryvnia (about 19 rubles) per cubic meter, including VAT and excluding distribution costs. Also at the end of December, the Ukrainian government canceled the preferential electricity tariff for the population.

These decisions provoked protests in several cities of Ukraine. Dissatisfied with the tariff policy of the authorities, they blocked roads in the Poltava region. Anti-government demonstrations also took place in Lvov, Odessa, Lubny and other settlements; in Zhitomir, protesters stormed the regional administration.

Later, by decision of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, gas tariffs for the population were reduced by 30 percent – to 6.3 hryvnia (about 16 rubles) per cubic meter.