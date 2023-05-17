Netflix published the official trailer Of TylerRake 2second chapter of the saga produced by the Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Endgame and here grappling with an action movie that promises to be truly frenetic and spectacular.

After all, the teaser trailer for Tyler Rake 2, exactly one month ago, had already made things clear: for this new episode, the character played by Chris Hemsworth it will take place in even more extreme maneuvers and visceral fights, enhanced by long sequence shots.

In this video we find some more answers on what happened at the end of the first film and how Rake survived, but apparently it’s already time for a new mission and the mercenary seems determined to understand what he’s really fighting for.

The original title of the saga, Extractiongives a rather precise idea of ​​the tasks that are usually entrusted to the protagonist, here engaged in recovering a young woman and her son.

Tyler Rake 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from June 16th.