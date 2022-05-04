Tyler Herroescort of the Miami Heat, was chosen this Tuesday as the sixth man of the year in the NBA, ahead of Kevin Love, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Cam Johnson, of the Phoenix Suns, the American league reported.

Herro, born in Greenfield (Wisconsin, USA) in 2000, became the first player in the history of the Miami Heat to win this award for the best substitute in the NBA.

The American shooting guard, who is entering his third season in the NBA, averaged 20.7 points, five rebounds and four assists in 66 games played, 56 of them starting as a substitute.

His scoring average is the highest in the NBA among substitutes and he is the fifth player in American league history to average over 20 points, along with Thurl Bailey (1987-88), Eddie Johnson ( 1988-89), Ricky Pierce (1989-90, 1990-91) and Lou Williams (2017-18, 2018-19).

In his brilliant season, in which the Heat were first in the East, Herro exceeded thirty points in eight games and scored at least 25 points twenty times.

He also had 86.8% in free throws and 39.9% in triples, the twenty-sixth best mark of the year.