Tyler Christopher, ex-husband of Eva Longoria and star of famous American TV soaps, died of cardiac arrest

Tyler Christopher, ex-husband of Eva Longoria and star of famous American TV soaps, died of cardiac arrest. He was 50 years old. Christopher had become famous as the protagonist of the series General Hospital and “Days of Our Lives”. “This news was incredibly shocking and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor and, above all, an extraordinary friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much,” he told CNN. actor and producer Chi Muoi Lo.

Also Maurice Bernard, Christopher’s “General Hospital” co-star shared a tribute to the actor, writing, “Tyler was a truly talented individual who lit up the screen in every scene he played and who loved bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting”. In 2008 Christopher married ESPN journalist Brienne Pedigo, with whom he had two children. According to People, the couple ended their marriage in 2021. The marriage to actress Eva Longoria lasted from 2002 to 2004.

