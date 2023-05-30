Because they are left behind after Jimmy came to the rescue of his sister’s friend on Solid Grooves. Several people were said to have been robbed at the party, and knives were also threatened. In addition, a big brawl broke out at the festival. At that time, Schepers is said to have been looking for his sister and her boyfriend, and to have come to the aid of the boyfriend – with fatal consequences. Three suspects have now been arrested. But the police are still looking for witnesses and images of the deadly incident.

“They tried to resuscitate Jimmy. We live in an ugly world, I am disappointed in the world. I also wonder: how does someone with a large knife get to a festival? Six or seven years ago, as a celebrity, I sometimes jumped in between when there was a fight on the street. But I don’t do that anymore, I don’t dare to do that anymore. I don’t dare run the risk of a knife between my ribs.”