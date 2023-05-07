Actor Tygo Gernandt (49) and actress Dianne van den Eng (25), 24 years his junior, recently separated after a relationship of seven months. The two found it difficult to trust each other. “We often hurt each other more than love.”

The star actor is not currently in love, he says in the new episode of the YouTube talk show Open card. Last summer he said that he had a ‘really nice’ time with model and actress Dianne, known for films such as Fissa and Renesse. The two were extensively photographed together at a film premiere and Tygo said that the age difference was “not important”. “I like a person, not someone’s age.”

More than half a year later, probably around January, it was over. “I’ve been in a relationship for the past seven months,” says Tygo after being asked if he’s in love, without mentioning Dianne. “It went up and down, up and down, up and down. We often hurt each other more than love. Because we both found it quite difficult or something, one way or another. In terms of trust.” See also Teenager (13) and eight others die in accident between pickup truck and van

Tygo loves being in love and would love to find someone again. “I do miss an arm, or the conversation. The understanding from someone who knows where you come from, or who can take care of you. I always come home alone, it’s lonely. I can miss that, I wish I could. But you should never say that, because then it won’t happen.”



Image is wrong

Gernandt somewhat has the image of a ‘womanizer’, but according to him that is not true. “In 35 years I’ve had 5 women who I’ve really loved and with whom I’ve had long relationships,” said the actor. A tabloid recently listed his previous girlfriends, but “three-quarters” of them he’d only been together for a month.

“It is difficult in our work,” he says. If he’s seen with a woman, it’s usually in the showbiz columns the same night. “You don’t even have the time to get to know each other.” The actor doesn’t like one-night stands and isn’t just after sex, as much as he likes it: “I like kissing more than sex, often.” ‘

The actor was “a bit done with women” for six years before his relationship with Dianne, he said earlier. In the past he had relationships with actresses Anna Drijver and Eva van de Wijdeven, among others.

